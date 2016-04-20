WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

New Orleans Poets on the Airwaves: Cassie Pruyn and Jerika Marchan

Cassie Pruyn photo Jerika Marchan photo

Written by David Benedetto

As well as WRBH’s Poetry contest (which you can read about here!), we will also be spotlight several local poets during the month of April on our Midday Poetry program. Starting this Wednesday at 12:30PM (with a replay on Sunday at 6AM), listen in to hear some of the best New Orleans has to offer. After the episode airs, it will be uploaded onto WRBH’s Soundcloud page. Here’s what’s up for our second week: 

  • Cassie Pruyn 
    • Cassie Pruyn is a New Orleans writer originally hailing from Portland, Maine. Her poems, reviews, and blog posts can be found in AGNI Online, ENTROPY, The Normal School, 32 Poems, The Los Angeles Review, The Adroit Journal, NolaVie, and others. She is currently working on her first poetry collection, and also on a book-length narrative history of Bayou St. John.
  • Jerika Marchan 
    • Jerika Marchan is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was a recipient of the 2014 Friedman Fellowship. Her work can be found in Smoking Glue Gun and The Bat City Review and is forthcoming in the new journal agápē and Loose Change. Most recently, she was a semi-finalist for the 2015 Tarpaulin Sky Book Prize. Her debut full-length book SWOLE is forthcoming from Futurepoem in 2016.

To listen to last week’s poets of Team Slam New Orleans 2016, the Mona Lisa Saloy and Peter Cooley, our featured poets from last year or the winners from our first annual poetry contest, check them out on our Soundcloud page below!

One Response to New Orleans Poets on the Airwaves: Cassie Pruyn and Jerika Marchan

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Jan 24, 2017
  • Jan 24, 2017 - 12:00 am - 1:00 am
  • Jan 24, 2017 - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Jan 24, 2017 - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Jan 24, 2017 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Jan 24, 2017 - 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life

Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life

FEATURED NON-FICTION: “Barbarian Days is William Finnegan’s memoir of an obsession, a complex enchantment. Surfing only looks like a sport. To initiates, it is something else: a beautiful addiction, a demanding course of study, a morally dangerous pastime, a way of life.    Raised in California and Hawaii, Finnegan started surfing as a child. He has

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant