New Orleans Poets on the Airwaves: Cassie Pruyn and Jerika Marchan

Written by David Benedetto

As well as WRBH’s Poetry contest (which you can read about here!), we will also be spotlight several local poets during the month of April on our Midday Poetry program. Starting this Wednesday at 12:30PM (with a replay on Sunday at 6AM), listen in to hear some of the best New Orleans has to offer. After the episode airs, it will be uploaded onto WRBH’s Soundcloud page. Here’s what’s up for our second week:

Cassie Pruyn Cassie Pruyn is a New Orleans writer originally hailing from Portland, Maine. Her poems, reviews, and blog posts can be found in AGNI Online, ENTROPY, The Normal School, 32 Poems, The Los Angeles Review, The Adroit Journal, NolaVie, and others. She is currently working on her first poetry collection, and also on a book-length narrative history of Bayou St. John.



Jerika Marchan Jerika Marchan is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was a recipient of the 2014 Friedman Fellowship. Her work can be found in Smoking Glue Gun and The Bat City Review and is forthcoming in the new journal agápē and Loose Change. Most recently, she was a semi-finalist for the 2015 Tarpaulin Sky Book Prize. Her debut full-length book SWOLE is forthcoming from Futurepoem in 2016.



To listen to last week’s poets of Team Slam New Orleans 2016, the Mona Lisa Saloy and Peter Cooley, our featured poets from last year or the winners from our first annual poetry contest, check them out on our Soundcloud page below!