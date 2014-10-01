WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
WRBH is back On-Air!

As of yesterday afternoon, power and broadcasting capabilities have been restored at WRBH. However we are still not 100% operational as our staff and volunteers are displaced throughout the country due to Hurricane Ida.

So, for this week (09/05 – 09/12), we will be re-airing all programs and book segments that aired the week preceding the storm (08/22-08/29). There will be Newspaper of the Air broadcasts during this time, so will instead be airing miscellaneous short stories and essays during those time slots.

We will be back to our normal schedule starting next Monday (09/12) @ 6:00am. Until then stay safe and sane as hopefully power is fully restored to the city in the coming days. And thank you for your continued support!

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

