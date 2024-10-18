play_arrow

Blog

Reading Between the Lines: WRBH’s Lifeline for the Blind

todayOctober 18, 2024 12

Background
share close

Imagine tuning into your favorite Sunday comics being brought to life by a local Louisiana couple, Bruce and Mel. That’s just a glimpse of what WRBH Reading Radio, broadcasting from New Orleans, offers its listeners. More than just entertainment, WRBH is a vital lifeline for the blind and visually impaired, ensuring they remain connected to the world around them.

For Lydia Carter Miller, a retired receptionist who lost her sight, WRBH became a beacon of hope. “I wondered how I’d stay informed,” Lydia shares. Now, sitting at her kitchen table, she tunes in to WRBH daily, calling it her ‘eyes.’ “It’s just like going back to childhood when the radio was everything.”

Since its founding in 1975 by a blind mathematician with a dream, WRBH has been serving the community with an array of programming: from comic strips and grocery deals to news and novels. Long-time reader Ellen Hazard has been lending her voice for over 40 years. “It’s my small way of giving back,” she says, reflecting on her love of sharing books with the listeners.

Operating 24/7, WRBH is the first and only station in the U.S. dedicated solely to the blind, and it relies on donations to continue its important work. With the motto “reading between the lines,” WRBH is about more than just words—it’s about independence.

For nearly 50 years, WRBH has proven that the spoken word holds the power to open up an entire world of possibilities.

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to WGNO for featuring us in their segment and helping spread awareness of our mission.

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

