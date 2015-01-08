IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JANUARY 8, 2015

Nation’s Only FM Radio Station For The Visually Impaired Launches New, Resource-Packed Website

WRBH.org, based in New Orleans, becomes a leading international resource for the blind

WRBH 88.3 in New Orleans is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the U.S. and 1 of just 3 in the world

Website makes information more accessible for the visually impaired and streams live broadcasts worldwide

The station’s 200+ volunteers make 24 hours of programming, 365 days a year possible

Part of overall rebranding for WRBH, coordinated by HEROfarm marketing and public relations

WRBH 88.3 FM in New Orleans, the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States and one of just three in the world, has unveiled its new website, wrbh.org, in time for the new year. The revamped website allows the blind and print handicapped to have the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers, and creates a convenient hub of resources, including live streaming.

Advancing WRBH’s mission of turning the printed word into the spoken, the website compiles the latest news and information into an easy-to-use resource and is structured so screen-reading programs used by the blind and visually impaired can quickly scan pages to find the information most important to the user. This focus on providing the latest blind accessible content and links to other relevant entities has enabled WRBH to become one of the world’s leading, go-to resources for the visually impaired.

The new website is the second phase of WRBH’s rebranding campaign. Last year, the station partnered with local marketing and public relations agency HEROfarm to relaunch its brand with a new logo, tagline, social media presence and formatting, and now website design.

While WRBH traditionally serves Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Terrebonne, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes, WRBH.org allows its broadcasts to be streamed live anywhere in the world and delivers both print and online content from all across the web.

WRBH’s wide variety of programming includes: The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Time, The Onion, weekly and monthly magazines, area publications, listings of local events, short stories, and both fiction and non-fiction books, including current best sellers like Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt by Michael Lewis and All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.

Additionally, several shows are hosted in the studio, such as New Orleans by Mouth and the Writers’ Forum, which provides an opportunity for local and national authors to discuss their work. For the full broadcast schedule and information, visit the programming or News and Event sections of wrbh.org.

WRBH is a tax-deductible nonprofit that relies upon donations and grants to help support their mission. To give, get involved or learn more, visit wrbh.org.

About WRBH

WRBH, the only full time reading service on the FM dial in the United States and one of only three in the world, is a non-profit reading radio station dedicated to providing thoughtful, informative, and entertaining programming that enriches the lives of listeners. WRBH’s mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped can receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers. The station’s 200+ volunteers make 24 hours of programming, 365 days a year, possible.

###



MEDIA CONTACT

Reid Stone | reid@hero-farm.com | 504-451-4282