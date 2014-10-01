WRBH wishes you a Happy Weekend!

The New Orleans Advocate LSU football team honors memory of daughter of legendary Tigers running back Kevin Faulk

Led by Deion Smith, trio of LSU freshmen wide receivers have huge nights in rout of Central Michigan

LSU 49, Central Michigan 21: Check out a summary of how they scored

Gap no more: LSU finally squashes offensive concerns to route Central Michigan

Three and out: Columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down LSU's win over Central Michigan

Rabalais: After a rough start to 2021, LSU makes strides against Central Michigan

Early flight, ballroom meeting, game, quick exit: Here is Central Michigan's whirlwind travel day

Against Central Michigan, LSU football still without at least 22 players while others return

Watch a Central Michigan defensive back get 'mossed' by LSU's Deion Smith

Live: LSU jumps out to a 21-0 lead on Central Michigan