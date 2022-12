Weekly Schedule for 11/28 – 12/04

Best Selling Non-Fiction: AN IMMENSE WORLD written by Ed Yong

Great Literature: RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE written by Zane Gray

Best Selling Fiction SISTERS OF THE GREAT WAR written by Suzanne Feldman

Contemporary Classics: PLAINSONG written by Kent Haruf

The Book off the Shelf: WORLD CUP FEVER written by Stephen Rea

Little Free Library Book: A HISTORY OF FUTURE CITIES written by Daniel Brooks

The Random Book: MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL written by Adam Higgenbotham

Children’s Book: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS written by Kenneth Grahame

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: SELF-COMPASSION: THE PROVEN POWER OF BEING KIND TO YOURSELF written by Krsitin Neff

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: BINTI written by Nnedi Okorafor

WRBH After Dark: READY-MADE FAMILY written byCheryl Wyatt

Spanish Book: El misterio de la cripta embrujada written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga