Weekly Schedule for 08/23 -08/29

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: BUNK: THE RISE OF HOAXES, HUMBUG, PLAGIARISTS, PHONIES, POST-FACTS, AND FAKE NEWS written by Kevin Young

Great Literature: LES MISERABLES written by Victor Hugo

Best Selling Fiction: THE EVERLASTING written by Katie Simpson SMith

Contemporary Classics: CHAOS written by Jeremy Gleick

The Book off the Shelf: THE RIVER OF DOUBT written by Candice Millard

Little Free Library Book: THE ITALIAN TEACHER written by Tom Rachman

The Random Book: ISABELLA OF CASTILE written by Giles Tremlett

Children’s Book:

Young Adult Literature: THE GOLDEN COMPASS written by Phillip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: THE MIRACLE OF MINDFULNESS written by Thich

Mystery Hour:

Biographies:

WRBH After Dark: PARACHUTES written by Erica Jong

Weekday

Best-Selling Non-Fiction:

CASTE written by Isabel Wilkerson

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 7:00am, 2:00pm – 3:00pm, 1:30am – 2:30am

Great Literature:



LES MISERABLES written by Victor Hugo

Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm. 2:30am – 3:30am



THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am

Best-Selling Fiction Book:

THE HOUSE OF VELVET AND GLASS written by Katherine Howe

Mon-Fri 9:00am – 10:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm, 3:30am – 4:30am

Contemporary Classics



A HANDMAID’S TALE written by Margaret Atwood

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 11:00pm – 12:00am, 4:30am – 5:30am

People Magazine | Entertainment Secion | Margie’s Sci-Fi | Staff Picks | Entertainment Section

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm

Magazine Rack | Magazine Rack | Magazine Rack | Magazine Rack | Groceries

Mon-Fri 12:00pm – 1:00pm, 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Healthways | Going Green | New Horizons | The Traveler | Movie Goer

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 8:30pm – 9:00pm

The Book off the Shelf:

THE RIVER OF DOUBT written by Candice Millard

Mon- Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm

Public Affairs | Writer’s Forum | Dinner Party | Opinions | Serenity

Mon-Fri 4:30pm – 5:00pm, 5:30am – 6:00pm

THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 5:00pm – 6:00pm

RANDOM BOOK HOUR: HAPPINESS: A Novel written by Aminatta Forna

Mon-Sun 7:00pm – 8:00pm

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY: THE ITALIAN TEACHER written by Tom Rachman

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 8:30pm

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:30am – 1:30am

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Sat & Sun 8:00am – 9:00am, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

CHILDREN’S STORIES | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 9:00am – 9:30am



– – –



YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 9:30am – 10:00am



THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: WEEKEND EDITION

Sat & Sun 10:00am – 11:00am

THE SELF-HELP BOOK | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 11:00am – 12:00pm



OPINIONS (REPLAY) | THE COMICS SECTION

Sat & Sun 1:00pm – 1:30pm



PSYCHOLOGY | THE SUNDAY SATIRE

Sat & Sun 1:30pm – 2:00pm



THE MYSTERY HOUR | BIOGRAPHIES

Sat & Sun 2:00pm – 3:00pm



THE NEW YORKER | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 3:00pm – 4:00pm



THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Sat & Sun 5:00pm – 6:00pm



MILITARY HISTORY | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 6:30pm – 7:00pm



WRBH AFTER DARK | SUNDAY REPLAY

Sat & Sun 10:00pm – 11:00pm



VINTAGE RADIO

Sat & Sun 12:00am – 1:30am



VINTAGE RADIO

Sat & Sun 4:30am – 6:00am