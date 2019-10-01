Weekly Schedule for 06/27 – 07/03

ANNOUNCEMENTS:



WRBH launched 2 new programs to our schedule recently, MUSIC REWIND and THE OUTER LIMITS.



The MUSIC REWIND is a weekly show detailing all the latest news and stories in the world of music. It airs on Wednesdays at 11am, with replays Saturday mornings at 6am.



The OUTER LIMITS is a weekly book program where we read a segment of a book from the strange and wonderful world of Science Fiction. It airs Saturday nights at 9pm, with a replay overnight on Sunday mornings at 3:30am



Some other changes associated with the schedule update:



MARGIE’S SCIENCE FICTION HOUR has moved from 11am to 9pm on Wednesdays. It’s added a Thursday night replay at 9pm, and both Saturday and Sunday night replays have been pushed up an hour and will now start at 10am.



The WRBH AFTER DARK program has been pushed back an hour during its weekend plays, and will now air at 11pm on Saturdays, with a replay on Sundays at the same time.



STAFF PICKS will now air at 11am on Thursdays, with Sunday morning replays at 6am.



The BOOK OFF THE SHELF program replay has moved from midnight (Tuesday-Saturday) to 5:00am (Tuesday-Saturday).

Consequently, all other book program overnight replays have been pushed up a half hour, and OLD TIME RADIO has returned to its traditional air time at midnight.







BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:



Ending Tuesday..THE WORLD’S STRONGEST LIBRARIAN written by Josh Hanagarne

Starting Wednesday…THE BEAUTY OF DUSK written by Frank Bruni

Great Literature:

Ending Monday…THE BELLY OF PARIS written by Emile Zola

Starting Tuesday…THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Best Selling Fiction:

Ending Tuesday…ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman

Starting Wednesday…MRS EVERYTHING written by Jennifer Weiner

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Monday…HELL AT THE BREECH written by Tom Franklin

Starting Tuesday…THE DUD AVOCADO written by Elaine Dundy

The Book off the Shelf: THE SUMMER OF BEER AND WHISKEY written by Edward Achorn

Little Free Library Book: DEAD BY MORNING written by Dorothy Simpson

The Random Book: THE LAND OF BONE AND SINEW written by Anna-Lisa Cox

Children’s Book: THE INDIAN IN THE CUPBOARD written by Lynne Reid Banks

Young Adult Literature: THE TOMBS OF ATUAN written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A NEW EARTH: AWAKENING TO YOUR LIFE’S PURPOSE written by Eckhart Tolle

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

WRBH After Dark: WANDERLUST written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: LA PLAZA DE PUERO SANTO written by Luisa Josefina Hernandez