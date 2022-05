WEEKLY SCHEDULE FOR 05/23 – 05/29

Best Selling Non-Fiction: WHAT THE DOG SAW written by Ken Wells

Great Literature: AMERICAN PASTORAL written by Philip Roth

Best Selling Fiction: ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman

Contemporary Classics: THE REIVERS written by William Faulkner

The Book off the Shelf: THE POPE WHO WOULD BE KING: THE EXILE OF PIUS IX AND THE EMERGENCE OF MODERN EUROPE written by David I. Kertzer

Little Free Library Book: THE DAUGHTERS OF TEMPERANCE HOBBS written by Katherine Howe

The Random Book: DEBUSSY: A PAINTER IN SOUND written by Stephen Walsh

Children’s Book: THE INDIAN IN THE CUPBOARD written by Lynne Reid Banks

Young Adult Literature: THE TOMBS OF ATUAN written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A NEW EARTH: AWAKENING TO YOUR LIFE’S PURPOSE written by Eckhart Tolle

Mystery Hour: THE CASE OF LISANDRA P written by Hélène Grémillon

Biographies: BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD written by Trevor Noah

WRBH After Dark: WANDERLUST written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: ARTIFICIOS written by Jorge Luis Borges