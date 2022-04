Weekly Schedule for 04/04 – 04/10

Best Selling Non-Fiction: SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND written by Patrick Radden Keefe

Great Literature: THE LAST DUEL: A TRUE STORY OF TRIAL BY COMBAT IN MEDIEVAL FRANCE written by Eric Jager

Best Selling Fiction: 11/22/63 written by Stephen King

Contemporary Classics: THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE written by Jonathan Lethem

The Book off the Shelf: WELCOME TO NIGHTVALE written by Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink

Little Free Library Book: THE ACCIDENT OF COLOR: A STORY OF RACE IN RECONSTRUCTION written by Daniel Brook

The Random Book: THE CODE: SILICON VALLEY AND THE REMAKING OF AMERICA written by Margaret O’Mara

Children’s Book: ARE ALL THE GIANTS DEAD? written by Mary Norton

Young Adult Literature: THE TOMBS OF ATUAN written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: THE WAR OF ART: BREAK THROUGH THE BLOCKS AND WIN YOUR INNER CREATIVE BATTLES written by Steven Pressfield

Mystery Hour: THE PERSIAN GAMBLE written by Joel C. Rosenberg

Biographies: BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD written by Trevor Noah

WRBH After Dark: WANDERLUST written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: ARTIFICIOS written by Jorge Luis Borges