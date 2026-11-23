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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Friday, November 27th VS. University of Missouri | Pregame 10:40am | Tip Off 11:00am
Saturday, November 28th VS. University of Maine | Pregame 9:40am | Tip Off 10:00am
Monday: National Geographic History | November 2026 issue
Tuesday: The Atlantic | November 2026 issue
Wednesday: Scientific American| November 2026 issue
Thursday: TBD
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY written by Jane Austen
Best Selling Fiction: THE IRON FLAME written by Rebecca Yarros
Contemporary Classics: WISE BLOOD written by Flannery O’Connor
The Book off the Shelf: A LITTLE PIECE OF CUBA written by Barbara Caver
The Gifted Book: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE AMERICAN SPY WHO HELPED WIN WORLD WAR II written by Sonia Purnell
Little Free Library Book: ENTER THE AARDVARK written by Jessica Anthony
Daily Dose of Science: TO EXPLAIN THE WORLD: THE DISCOVERY OF MODERN SCIENCE written by Steven wWeinberg
Macabre Monday: THE EXORCIST written by William Peter Batty
Thrilling Thursday: THE SKY THIEVES written by Jason Kasper
Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: YOU’RE GOING TO DIE AND YOU HAVEN’T STARTED LIVING YET: Timeless Lessons to Build a Life That Matters written by Laura Falces & Uli Moreno Montana
Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
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Catch the latest local grocery store deals with a weekly reading of ads to help you stay budget-conscious.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.