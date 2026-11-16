Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday, November 16th VS. McNeese State | Pregame 6:10pm | Tip Off 6:30pm
Friday, November 20th VS. Alcorn State | Pregame 10:40am | Tip Off 11:00am
Monday: Kiplinger Personal Finance | November 2026 issue
Tuesday: The Atlantic | November 2026 issue
Wednesday: Scientific American| November 2026 issue
Thursday: The Smithsonian | November 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham
Best Selling Fiction: THE IRON FLAME written by Rebecca Yarros
Contemporary Classics: WISE BLOOD written by Flannery O’Connor
The Book off the Shelf: TO BE TAUGHT, IF FORTUNATE written by Becky Chambers
The Gifted Book: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE AMERICAN SPY WHO HELPED WIN WORLD WAR II written by Sonia Purnell
Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton
Daily Dose of Science: TO EXPLAIN THE WORLD: THE DISCOVERY OF MODERN SCIENCE written by Steven wWeinberg
Macabre Monday: THE EXORCIST written by William Peter Batty
Thrilling Thursday: THE SKY THIEVES written by Jason Kasper
Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: YOU’RE GOING TO DIE AND YOU HAVEN’T STARTED LIVING YET: Timeless Lessons to Build a Life That Matters written by Laura Falces & Uli Moreno Montana
Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.