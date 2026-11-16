Tulane Women’s Basketball:

Monday, November 16th VS. McNeese State | Pregame 6:10pm | Tip Off 6:30pm

Friday, November 20th VS. Alcorn State | Pregame 10:40am | Tip Off 11:00am

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: Kiplinger Personal Finance | November 2026 issue

Tuesday: The Atlantic | November 2026 issue

Wednesday: Scientific American| November 2026 issue

Thursday: The Smithsonian | November 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham

Best Selling Fiction: THE IRON FLAME written by Rebecca Yarros

Contemporary Classics: WISE BLOOD written by Flannery O’Connor

The Book off the Shelf: TO BE TAUGHT, IF FORTUNATE written by Becky Chambers

The Gifted Book: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE AMERICAN SPY WHO HELPED WIN WORLD WAR II written by Sonia Purnell

Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton

Daily Dose of Science: TO EXPLAIN THE WORLD: THE DISCOVERY OF MODERN SCIENCE written by Steven wWeinberg

Macabre Monday: THE EXORCIST written by William Peter Batty

Thrilling Thursday: THE SKY THIEVES written by Jason Kasper

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: YOU’RE GOING TO DIE AND YOU HAVEN’T STARTED LIVING YET: Timeless Lessons to Build a Life That Matters written by Laura Falces & Uli Moreno Montana



Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza