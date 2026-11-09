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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 11/09 – 11/15

todayNovember 9, 2026 1361 49

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Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Smithsonian | November 2026 issue

Tuesday: The Atlantic | November 2026 issue

Wednesday: Scientific American| November 2026 issue

Thursday: The Sun | November 2026 Issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham

Best Selling Fiction: THE IRON FLAME written by Rebecca Yarros

Contemporary ClassicsCATCH-22 written by Joseph Heller

The Book off the Shelf: TO BE TAUGHT, IF FORTUNATE written by Becky Chambers

The Gifted Book: LIVING OFF YOUR ACORNS: YOUR GUIDE TO THE PHASES OF RETIREMENT written by Dana Ansbach

Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton

Daily Dose of ScienceTO EXPLAIN THE WORLD: THE DISCOVERY OF MODERN SCIENCE written by Steven wWeinberg

Macabre MondayTHE EXORCIST written by William Peter Batty

Thrilling ThursdayTHE SKY THIEVES written by Jason Kasper

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME  written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: LET THEM MISS YOU: THE POWER OF PULLING BACK, STANDING FIRM, AND BECOMING UNAVAILABLE TO WHAT DOESN’T SERVE YOU written by Logan West

Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

BiographiesFLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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