Weekly Schedule for 11/09 – 11/15

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Smithsonian | November 2026 issue

Tuesday: The Atlantic | November 2026 issue

Wednesday: Scientific American| November 2026 issue

Thursday: The Sun | November 2026 Issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham

Best Selling Fiction: THE IRON FLAME written by Rebecca Yarros

Contemporary Classics: CATCH-22 written by Joseph Heller

The Book off the Shelf: TO BE TAUGHT, IF FORTUNATE written by Becky Chambers

The Gifted Book: LIVING OFF YOUR ACORNS: YOUR GUIDE TO THE PHASES OF RETIREMENT written by Dana Ansbach

Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton

Daily Dose of Science: TO EXPLAIN THE WORLD: THE DISCOVERY OF MODERN SCIENCE written by Steven wWeinberg

Macabre Monday: THE EXORCIST written by William Peter Batty

Thrilling Thursday: THE SKY THIEVES written by Jason Kasper

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: LET THEM MISS YOU: THE POWER OF PULLING BACK, STANDING FIRM, AND BECOMING UNAVAILABLE TO WHAT DOESN’T SERVE YOU written by Logan West



Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza