Weekly Schedule for 10/12 – 10/18

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: 64 Parishes | Fall 2026
Tuesday: The Atlantic | October 2026 issue
Wednesday: Scientific American| October 2026 issue
Thursday: The Sun | October 2026 Issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham
Ending Monday…CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner
Beginning Wednesday…THE CORRESPONDENT written by Virginia Evans
Contemporary Classics: CATCH-22 written by Joseph Heller
Ending Wednesday…STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
Beginning Thursday…STORIES FROM THE TWILIGHT ZONE written by Rod Serling
The Gifted Book: THE MYTH OF AMERICAN IDEALISM written by Noam Chomsky
Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: LET THEM MISS YOU: THE POWER OF PULLING BACK, STANDING FIRM, AND BECOMING UNAVAILABLE TO WHAT DOESN’T SERVE YOU written by Logan West
Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.