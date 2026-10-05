Weekly Schedule for 10/05 – 10/11

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: Smithsonian | September/October 2026

Tuesday: The Atlantic | October 2026 issue

Wednesday: Scientific American| October 2026 issue

Thursday: National Geographic | October 2026 Issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:

Ending Tuesday…GOING INFINITE: THE RISE AND FALL OF A NEW TYCOON written by Michael Lewis

Beginning Wednesday…THE FATE OF THE DAY: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, FORT TICONDEROGA TO CHARLESTON, 1777-1780 written by Rick Atkinson



Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham

Best Selling Fiction: CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner

Contemporary Classics: CATCH-22 written by Joseph Heller

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi



The Gifted Book: MOUNTAINS BEYOND MOUNTAINS: THE QUEST OF DR. PAUL FARMER, A MAN WHO WOULD CURE THE WORLD written by Tracy Kidder

Little Free Library Book: THE 7 ½ DEATHS OF EVELYN HARDCASTLE written by Stuart Turton

Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza