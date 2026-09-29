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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 09/28- 10/04

todaySeptember 29, 2026 1300 49

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Magazines On-Air:

Monday: Smithsonian | September/October 2026

TuesdayKiplinger Personal Finance| October 2026

Wednesday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue

Thursday: The New York Review of Books | October 8th,  2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: GOING INFINITE: THE RISE AND FALL OF A NEW TYCOON written by Michael Lewis

Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham

Best Selling Fiction: CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner

Contemporary Classics: Ending Thursday…CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi

The Gifted Book: MOUNTAINS BEYOND MOUNTAINS: THE QUEST OF DR. PAUL FARMER, A MAN WHO WOULD CURE THE WORLD written by Tracy Kidder

Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga

Daily Dose of ScienceWHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?:  LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre MondayTHE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME  written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron

Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

BiographiesFLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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