Weekly Schedule for 09/28- 10/04

Music Rewind
A look back at music news, reviews, and feature stories, celebrating past and present musical legends.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: Smithsonian | September/October 2026
Tuesday: Kiplinger Personal Finance| October 2026
Wednesday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue
Thursday: The New York Review of Books | October 8th, 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: GOING INFINITE: THE RISE AND FALL OF A NEW TYCOON written by Michael Lewis
Great Literature: OF HUMAN BONDAGE written by William Somerset Maugham
Best Selling Fiction: CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner
Contemporary Classics: Ending Thursday…CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese
The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
The Gifted Book: MOUNTAINS BEYOND MOUNTAINS: THE QUEST OF DR. PAUL FARMER, A MAN WHO WOULD CURE THE WORLD written by Tracy Kidder
Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
A look back at music news, reviews, and feature stories, celebrating past and present musical legends.close
7:00 am - 7:30 am
7:30 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.