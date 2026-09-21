Weekly Schedule for 09/21- 09/27

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: 64 Parishes | Fall 2026

Tuesday: Scientific American | September 2026

Wednesday: The Sun | September 2026

Thursday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: GOING INFINITE: THE RISE AND FALL OF A NEW TYCOON written by Michael Lewis

Great Literature: THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer

Best Selling Fiction: CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner

Contemporary Classics: Ending Thursday…CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi



The Gifted Book: Ending Tuesday…BARBARIANS AT THE GATE: THE INSIDE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST NOTORIOUS CORPORATE TAKEOVER written by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar

Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga

Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch

Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza