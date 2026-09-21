Weekly Schedule for 09/21- 09/27

The Entertainment Section
Get a head start or catch up on entertainment news, with highlights from the Entertainment and Living section of NOLA.com every Tuesday and Thursday.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: 64 Parishes | Fall 2026
Tuesday: Scientific American | September 2026
Wednesday: The Sun | September 2026
Thursday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: GOING INFINITE: THE RISE AND FALL OF A NEW TYCOON written by Michael Lewis
Great Literature: THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer
Best Selling Fiction: CREATION LAKE written by Rachel Kushner
Contemporary Classics: Ending Thursday…CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese
The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
The Gifted Book: Ending Tuesday…BARBARIANS AT THE GATE: THE INSIDE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST NOTORIOUS CORPORATE TAKEOVER written by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar
Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: THE WESTING GAME written by Ellen Raskin
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK written by Stephen L. Carter
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Get a head start or catch up on entertainment news, with highlights from the Entertainment and Living section of NOLA.com every Tuesday and Thursday.close
Mon-Thurs 12pm-1pm, replays at 6pm
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.