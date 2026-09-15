Weekly Schedule for 09/14- 09/20

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: Smithsonian | September/October 2026
Tuesday: Scientific American | September 2026
Wednesday: Kiplinger Personal Finance | September 2026
Thursday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: Ending Wednesday…1929: INSIDE THE GREATEST CRASH IN WALL STREET HISTORY– AND HOW IT SHATTERED A NATION written by Andrew Ross Stanton
Great Literature:THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer
Best Selling Fiction: THE NORTH WOODS written by Daniel Mason
Contemporary Classics: CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese
The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
The Random Book: BARBARIANS AT THE GATE: THE INSIDE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST NOTORIOUS CORPORATE TAKEOVER written by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar
Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: TBD
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FLANNERY: A LIFE OF FLANNERY O’CONNOR written by Brad Gooch
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.