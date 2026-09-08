Weekly Schedule for 09/07- 09/13

Best-Selling Fiction
Stay updated with the latest and past top fiction books, showcasing best-sellers that have captured readers' hearts from Monday to Friday.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue
Tuesday: Kiplinger Personal Finance | September 2026
Wednesday: National Geographic | September 2026 issue
Thursday: The New York Review of Books | September 24th, 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: 1929: INSIDE THE GREATEST CRASH IN WALL STREET HISTORY– AND HOW IT SHATTERED A NATION written by Andrew Ross Stanton
Great Literature:THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer
Best Selling Fiction: THE NORTH WOODS written by Daniel Mason
Contemporary Classics: CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese
The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
The Random Book: BARBARIANS AT THE GATE: THE INSIDE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST NOTORIOUS CORPORATE TAKEOVER written by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar
Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry
Spanish Book: EL INVENCIBLE VERANO DE LILIANA escrito por Cristina Rivera Garza
Written by: WRBH
10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Stay updated with the latest and past top fiction books, showcasing best-sellers that have captured readers' hearts from Monday to Friday.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.