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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 08/31 – 09/06

todaySeptember 1, 2026 1222 49

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Magazines On-Air:

Monday: National Geographic | September 2026 issue

Tuesday: The Atlantic | September 2026 issue

Wednesday: Scientific American | September 2026 issue

Thursday: 64 Parishes | Fall 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: 1929: INSIDE THE GREATEST CRASH IN WALL STREET HISTORY– AND HOW IT SHATTERED A NATION written by Andrew Ross Stanton

Great Literature:THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer

Best Selling Fiction: THE NORTH WOODS written by Daniel Mason

Contemporary Classics: CUTTING FOR STONE written by Abraham Verghese

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi

The Random Book: BARBARIANS AT THE GATE: THE INSIDE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST NOTORIOUS CORPORATE TAKEOVER written by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar

Little Free Library Book: PORTRAIT OF A TURKISH FAMILY written by Irfan Orga

Daily Dose of ScienceWHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?:  LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre MondayTHE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s BookCHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME  written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

BiographiesFRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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