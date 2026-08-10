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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 08/10 – 08/16

todayAugust 10, 2026 1177 32

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Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Atlantic | August 2026 issue

Tuesday: Scientific American | July/August 2026 issue

Wednesday: Kiplinger Personal Finance  | August 2026 issue

Thursday: National Geographic | August 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature:
Ending Tuesday…AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie
Beginning Wednesday…THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer

Best Selling Fiction: THE IMMORTAL KING RAO written by Vauhini Vara

Contemporary ClassicsBeginning Tuesday…CUTTING FOR STONES written by Abraham Verghese

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi

The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy

Little Free Library BookAS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE  written by Cary Elwes

Daily Dose of ScienceWHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?:  LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre MondayTHE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s BookCHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME  written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

BiographiesFRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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