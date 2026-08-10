Weekly Schedule for 08/10 – 08/16

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Atlantic | August 2026 issue

Tuesday: Scientific American | July/August 2026 issue

Wednesday: Kiplinger Personal Finance | August 2026 issue

Thursday: National Geographic | August 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature:

Ending Tuesday…AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie

Beginning Wednesday…THE CANTERBURY TALES (NEW TRANSLATION BY GERALD J. DAVIS) written by Geoffrey Chaucer

Best Selling Fiction: THE IMMORTAL KING RAO written by Vauhini Vara

Contemporary Classics: Beginning Tuesday…CUTTING FOR STONES written by Abraham Verghese

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi



The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy

Little Free Library Book: AS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by Cary Elwes

Daily Dose of Science: WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique