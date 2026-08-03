Weekly Schedule for 08/03 – 08/09

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: Scientific American | July 2026 issue

Tuesday: The New York Review Books | July 2026 issue

Wednesday: 64 Parishes | Summer 2026 issue

Thursday: Smithsonian | Summer 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction:

Ending Tuesday…THE SECOND CHANCE HOTEL written by Sierra Godfrey

Beginning Thursday…THE IMMORTAL KING RAO written by Vauhini Vara

Contemporary Classics: Re-Airg of THE CRYING OF LOT 49 written by Thomas Pynchon

The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi



The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy

Little Free Library Book: AS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by Cary Elwes

Daily Dose of Science:

Ending Wednesday…ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen

Beginning Thursday…WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky

WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn

Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique