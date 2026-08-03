Weekly Schedule for 08/03 – 08/09

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: Scientific American | July 2026 issue
Tuesday: The New York Review Books | July 2026 issue
Wednesday: 64 Parishes | Summer 2026 issue
Thursday: Smithsonian | Summer 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson
Great Literature: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie
Best Selling Fiction:
Ending Tuesday…THE SECOND CHANCE HOTEL written by Sierra Godfrey
Beginning Thursday…THE IMMORTAL KING RAO written by Vauhini Vara
Contemporary Classics: Re-Airg of THE CRYING OF LOT 49 written by Thomas Pynchon
The Book off the Shelf: STOMP OFF, LET’S GO: THE EARLY YEARS OF LOUIS ARMSTRONG written by Ricky Riccardi
The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy
Little Free Library Book: AS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by Cary Elwes
Daily Dose of Science:
Ending Wednesday…ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen
Beginning Thursday…WHAT IS INTELLIGENCE?: LESSONS FROM AI ABOUT EVOLUTION, COMPUTING, AND MINDS written by Blaise Aguera y Arcas
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: CHILDREN OF TIME written by Adrian Tchaikovsky
WRBH After Dark: RULES FOR THE SUMMER written by Meghan Quinn
Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry
Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique
Written by: WRBH
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Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.