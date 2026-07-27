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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 07/27 – 08/02

todayJuly 27, 2026 1120 32

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Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Sun | July 2026 issue

Tuesday: National Geographic | July 2026 issue

Wednesday: The Atlantic  | July 2026 issue

ThursdayKiplinger’s Personal Finance  | July 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature:
Ending Wednesday…THE ODYSSEY written by Homer
Beginning Thursday…AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECOND CHANCE HOTEL written by Sierra Godfrey

Contemporary Classics:
Ending Wednesday…LANCELOT written by Walker Percy
Beginning Thursday…Re-Airg of THE CRYING OF LOT 49 written by Thomas Pynchon

The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni

The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy

Little Free Library BookAS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE  written by Cary Elwes

Daily Dose of Science: ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen

Macabre MondayTHE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s BookCHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME  written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

BiographiesFRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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