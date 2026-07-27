Weekly Schedule for 07/27 – 08/02

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: The Sun | July 2026 issue

Tuesday: National Geographic | July 2026 issue

Wednesday: The Atlantic | July 2026 issue

Thursday: Kiplinger’s Personal Finance | July 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature:

Ending Wednesday…THE ODYSSEY written by Homer

Beginning Thursday…AND THEN THERE WERE NONE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECOND CHANCE HOTEL written by Sierra Godfrey

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Wednesday…LANCELOT written by Walker Percy

Beginning Thursday…Re-Airg of THE CRYING OF LOT 49 written by Thomas Pynchon

The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni



The Random Book: REALM OF ICE AND SKY: TRIUMPH, TRAGEDY, & HISTORY’S GREATEST ARCTIC RESCUE written by Buddy Levy

Little Free Library Book: AS YOU WISH: INCONCEIVABLE TALES FROM THE MAKING OF THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by Cary Elwes

Daily Dose of Science: ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique