Weekly Schedule for 07/20 – 07/26

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: The Sun | July 2026 issue
Tuesday: National Geographic | July 2026 issue
Wednesday: The Atlantic | July 2026 issue
Thursday: Kiplinger’s Personal Finance | July 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson
Great Literature: Re-airing of THE ODYSSEY written by Homer
Best Selling Fiction: THE SECOND CHANCE HOTEL written by Sierra Godfrey
Contemporary Classics: LANCELOT written by Walker Percy
The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni
The Random Book: Ending this week…THE SUN RISING: KING JAMES I AND THE DAWN OF A GLOBAL BRITAIN, 1603-1625 written by Anna Whitelock
Little Free Library Book: THE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel
Daily Dose of Science: ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl
Young Adult Literature: ENDER’S GAME written by Orson Card Scott
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls
Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry
Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.