Weekly Schedule for 07/13 – 07/19

Magazines On-Air:

Monday: 64 Parishes | Summer 2026 issue

Tuesday: National Geographic | July 2026 issue

Wednesday: The Atlantic | July 2026 issue

Thursday: Kiplinger’s Personal Finance | July 2026 issue

Books On-Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE written by Erik Larson

Great Literature: Re-airing of THE ODYSSEY written by Homer

Best Selling Fiction: THE OVERSTORY written by Richard Powers

Contemporary Classics: LANCELOT written by Walker Percy

The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni



The Random Book: THE SUN RISING: KING JAMES I AND THE DAWN OF A GLOBAL BRITAIN, 1603-1625 written by Anna Whitelock

Little Free Library Book: THE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel

Daily Dose of Science: ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen

Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes

Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry

Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique