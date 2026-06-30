Weekly Schedule for 06/29 – 07/05

Staff Picks
Delve into long-form journalism with deep-dive articles handpicked by the WRBH staff, ranging from investigative reports to in-depth features.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Monday: Smithsonian | Summer 2026 issue
Tuesday: Scientific American | June 2026 issue
Wednesday: 64 Parishes | Summer 2026 issue
Thursday: The Atlantic | July 2026 issue
Best Selling Non-Fiction: Re-airing of FINN MCCOOL’S FOOTBALL CLUB: THE BIRTH, DEATH, AND RESURRECTION OF A PUB SOCCER TEAM IN THE CITY OF THE DEAD written by Stephen Rea
Great Literature: AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS written by Jules Verne
Best Selling Fiction: THE OVERSTORY written by Richard Powers
Contemporary Classics: THE NEON BIBLE written by John Kennedy Toole
The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni
The Random Book: THE SUN RISING: KING JAMES I AND THE DAWN OF A GLOBAL BRITAIN, 1603-1625 written by Anna Whitelock
Little Free Library Book: THE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel
Daily Dose of Science: ALL IN HER HEAD: THE TRUTH AND LIES EARLY MEDICINE TAUGHT US ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES AND WHY IT MATTERS TODAY – A MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING MD’S HISTORY OF HEALTHCARE AND AGENCY written by Elizabeth Comen
Macabre Monday: THE SHINING GIRLS written by Lauren Beukes
Children’s Book: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY written by Roald Dahl
Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar
The Self-Help Book: THE HIGHLY SENSITIVE PERSON: HOW TO THRIVE WHEN THE WORLD OVERWHELMS YOU written by Elaine N. Aron
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls
Biographies: FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING written by Matthew Perry
Spanish Book: TU SUEŇ IMPERIOS HAN SIDO escrito de Álvaro Enrique
Written by: WRBH
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Delve into long-form journalism with deep-dive articles handpicked by the WRBH staff, ranging from investigative reports to in-depth features.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.