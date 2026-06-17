Weekly Schedule for 06/15 – 06/21

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: INFLUENCE: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERSUASTION written by Robert Cialdini
Great Literature: THE CONFIDENCE MAN written by Herman Melville
Best Selling Fiction: THE OVERSTORY written by Richard Powers
Contemporary Classics: THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by William Goldman
The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni
The Random Book: ANIMAL, VEGETABLE, MIRACLE written by Barbara Kingsolver
Little Free Library Book: THE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel
Daily Dose of Science: STIFF: THE CURIOUS LIVES OF HUMAN CADAVERS written by Mary Roach
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS written by Shel Silverstein
Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar
The Self-Help Book: MEDITATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls
Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
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WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.