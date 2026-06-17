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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 06/15 – 06/21

todayJune 17, 2026 1022 32

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Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: INFLUENCE: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERSUASTION written by Robert Cialdini

Great Literature: THE CONFIDENCE MAN written by Herman Melville

Best Selling Fiction: THE OVERSTORY written by Richard Powers

Contemporary Classics: THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by William Goldman

The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni

The Random BookANIMAL, VEGETABLE, MIRACLE written by Barbara Kingsolver

Little Free Library BookTHE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel

Daily Dose of Science: STIFF: THE CURIOUS LIVES OF HUMAN CADAVERS written by Mary Roach

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookWHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS written by Shel Silverstein

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: MEDITATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

BiographiesNO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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Best-Selling Non-Fiction

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