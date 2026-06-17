Weekly Schedule for 06/15 – 06/21

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: INFLUENCE: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERSUASTION written by Robert Cialdini

Great Literature: THE CONFIDENCE MAN written by Herman Melville

Best Selling Fiction: THE OVERSTORY written by Richard Powers

Contemporary Classics: THE PRINCESS BRIDE written by William Goldman

The Book off the Shelf: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SAM HELL written by Robert Dugoni



The Random Book: ANIMAL, VEGETABLE, MIRACLE written by Barbara Kingsolver

Little Free Library Book: THE SEARCHERS: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN LEGEND written by Glenn Frankel

Daily Dose of Science: STIFF: THE CURIOUS LIVES OF HUMAN CADAVERS written by Mary Roach

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS written by Shel Silverstein

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: MEDITATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox

Spanish Book: TBD