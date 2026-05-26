Weekly Schedule for 05/25 – 05/31

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder

Great Literature: MYTHOLOGY written by Edith Hamilton

Best Selling Fiction: KANTIKA written by Elizabeth Graver

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom



The Random Book: WHEN WE HAD WINGS: A NOVEL written by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris, and Susan Meissner

Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: STIFF: THE CURIOUS LIVES OF HUMAN CADAVERS written by Mary Roach

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: POEM STEW written by William Cole

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: MEDITATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: PLATFORM DECAY (BOOK 8 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox

Spanish Book: TBD