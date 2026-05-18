Weekly Schedule for 05/18 – 05/24

Great Literature
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder
Great Literature: MYTHOLOGY written by Edith Hamilton
Best Selling Fiction: KANTIKA written by Elizabeth Graver
Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon
The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom
The Random Book: WHEN WE HAD WINGS: A NOVEL written by Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris, and Susan Meissner
Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire
Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar
The Self-Help Book: MEDITATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls
Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
7:00 am - 8:00 am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
10:00 am - 11:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.