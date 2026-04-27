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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 04/27 – 05/03

todayApril 27, 2026 895 32

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Tulane Baseball:

  • Tuesday, April 28th VS SOUTHERN MISS | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch
  • Friday, May 1st @ Charlotte | 4:45p Pregame | 5:00p First Pitch
  • Saturday, May 2nd @ Charlotte | 2:45p Pregame | 3:00p First Pitch
  • Sunday, May 3rd @ Charlotte | 11:45a Pregame | 12:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: Ending Tuesday…STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden

Beginning Thursday…NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder

Great Literature: DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction: NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom

The Random BookTHE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library BookWIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH  written by  Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: TBD

The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

BiographiesFINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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