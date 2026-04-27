Weekly Schedule for 04/27 – 05/03

Tulane Baseball:

Tuesday, April 28th VS SOUTHERN MISS | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch

Friday, May 1st @ Charlotte | 4:45p Pregame | 5:00p First Pitch

Saturday, May 2nd @ Charlotte | 2:45p Pregame | 3:00p First Pitch

Sunday, May 3rd @ Charlotte | 11:45a Pregame | 12:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: Ending Tuesday…STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden

Beginning Thursday…NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder

Great Literature: DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction: NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom



The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: TBD

The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD