Weekly Schedule for 04/27 – 05/03

Macabre Monday
Enter the world of horror with eerie tales and spine-chilling short stories that are sure to keep you on edge.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: Ending Tuesday…STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden
Beginning Thursday…NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder
Great Literature: DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie
Best Selling Fiction: NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips
Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon
The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom
The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt
Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire
Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll
The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice
Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enter the world of horror with eerie tales and spine-chilling short stories that are sure to keep you on edge.close
10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
11:00 pm - 12:00 am
6:00 am - 7:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.