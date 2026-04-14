Weekly Schedule for 04/13 – 04/19

Great Literature
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: Starting Tuesday…STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden
Great Literature: THE BEAUTIFUL AND THE DAMNED written by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown
Contemporary Classics: Starting Thursday…THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon
The Book off the Shelf: Starting Tuesday…WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom
The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt
Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire
Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar
The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi
Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler
Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice
Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
7:00 am - 8:00 am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
10:00 am - 11:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.