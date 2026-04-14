Weekly Schedule for 04/13 – 04/19

Tulane Baseball:

Tuesday, April 14th VS S.E. LOUISIANA | 5:50p Pregame | 6:05 First Pitch

Friday, April 17th @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 5:50p Pregame | 6:05p First Pitch

Saturday, April 18th @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 2:45p Pregame | 3:00p First Pitch

Sunday, April 19th @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 10:45a Pregame | 11:00a First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: Starting Tuesday…STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden

Great Literature: THE BEAUTIFUL AND THE DAMNED written by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

Contemporary Classics: Starting Thursday…THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: Starting Tuesday…WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom



The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi



Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD