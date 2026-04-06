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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 04/06 – 04/12

todayApril 6, 2026 828 32

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Tulane Baseball:

  • Tuesday, April 7th @ LAMAR | 5:50p Pregame | 6:05 First Pitch
  • Friday, April 10th VS. EAST CAROLINA | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Saturday, April 11th VS. EAST CAROLINA | 2:45p Pregame | 3:00p First Pitch
  • Sunday, April 12th VS. EAST CAROLINA | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: WHO IS GOVERNMENT?: THE UNTOLD STORY OF PUBLIC SERVICE written by Michael Lewis

Great Literature: THE BEAUTIFUL AND THE DAMNED written by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

Contemporary Classics: THE PARABLES OF THE TALENTS written by Octavia Butler

The Book off the Shelf: THE BOOK THAT CHANGED AMERICA: HOW DARWIN’S THEORY OF EVOLUTION IGNITED A NATION written by Randall Fuller

The Random BookRISE OF THE ROCKET GIRLS: THE WOMEN WHO PROLLED US, FROM MISSILES TO THE MOON TO MARS written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library BookWIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH  written by  Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi

Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

BiographiesFINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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Best-Selling Non-Fiction

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