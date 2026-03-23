Weekly Schedule for 03/23 – 03/29

Tulane Baseball:

Wednesday, March 25th VS. GRAMBLING ST. | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch

Friday, March 27th @ UAB | 4:45p Pregame | 5:00p First Pitch

Saturday, March 28th @ UAB | 1:45p Pregame | 2:00p First Pitch

Sunday, March 29th @ UAB | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: GIRL IN BLACK AND WHITE: THE STORY OF MARY MILDRED WILLIAMS AND THE ABOLITION MOVEMENT written by Jessie Morgan-Owens

Great Literature: Beginning Tuesday…THE BEAUTIFUL AND THE DAMNED written by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

Contemporary Classics: THE PARABLES OF THE TALENTS written by Octavia Butler

The Book off the Shelf: THE BOOK THAT CHANGED AMERICA: HOW DARWIN’S THEORY OF EVOLUTION IGNITED A NATION written by Randall Fuller



The Random Book: RISE OF THE ROCKET GIRLS: THE WOMEN WHO PROLLED US, FROM MISSILES TO THE MOON TO MARS written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library Book: Ending this week…UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi



Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD