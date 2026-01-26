Weekly Schedule for 01/26 – 02/01

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:ENDURE: MIND, BODY, AND THE CURIOUSLY ELASTIC LIMITS OF HUMAN PERFORMANCE written by Alex Hutchinson

Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot

Best Selling Fiction: THE FALLEN FRUIT written by Shawntelle Madison

Contemporary Classics: JAYBER CROW written by Wendell Berry

The Book off the Shelf: THE GREAT EASTERN written by Howard A. Rodman



The Random Book: THE GREAT CRASH 1929 written by John Kenneth Galbraith

Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: WHAT MATTER FEELS: CONSCIOUSNESS, ENERGY AND PHYSICS (HOW SCIENCE CAN EXPLAIN MINDS written by Rober Pepperell

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl

The Self-Help Book: WINNING THE WAR IN YOUR MIND: CHANGE YOUR THINKING, CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Admiral William H. McRaven

Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: NETWORK EFFECT (BOOK 5 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD