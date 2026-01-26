Weekly Schedule for 01/26 – 02/01

The New Yorker
Sat & Sun 3pm-4pm with replays at 2:30am
Enjoy weekly readings from the latest New Yorker magazine, featuring captivating articles, fiction, and commentary.close
Best Selling Non-Fiction:ENDURE: MIND, BODY, AND THE CURIOUSLY ELASTIC LIMITS OF HUMAN PERFORMANCE written by Alex Hutchinson
Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot
Best Selling Fiction: THE FALLEN FRUIT written by Shawntelle Madison
Contemporary Classics: JAYBER CROW written by Wendell Berry
The Book off the Shelf: THE GREAT EASTERN written by Howard A. Rodman
The Random Book: THE GREAT CRASH 1929 written by John Kenneth Galbraith
Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik
Daily Dose of Science: WHAT MATTER FEELS: CONSCIOUSNESS, ENERGY AND PHYSICS (HOW SCIENCE CAN EXPLAIN MINDS written by Rober Pepperell
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl
The Self-Help Book: WINNING THE WAR IN YOUR MIND: CHANGE YOUR THINKING, CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Admiral William H. McRaven
Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler
Outer Limits: NETWORK EFFECT (BOOK 5 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley
Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.