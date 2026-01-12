Weekly Schedule for 11/05 – 01/11

Great Literature
Best Selling Non-Fiction:WHEN THE GOING WAS GOOD: AN EDITOR’S ADVENTURES DURING THE LAST GOLDEN AGE OF MAGAZINES written by Graydon Carter
Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot
Best Selling Fiction: DAUGHTERS OF THE NEW YEAR written by E.M. Tran (One Book One New Orleans Book of the Year 2025)
Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith
The Book off the Shelf: THE GREAT EASTERN written by Howard A. Rodman
The Random Book: MULTIPLIERS: HOW THE BEST LEADERS MAKE EVERYONE SMARTER written by Liz Wiseman
Little Free Library Book: UPRISING written by Naomi Novik
Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl
The Self-Help Book: MAKE YOUR BED: LITTLE THINGS THAT CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE…AND MAYBE THE WORLD written by Admiral William H. McRaven
Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler
Outer Limits: NETWORK EFFECT (BOOK 5 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
