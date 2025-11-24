Weekly Schedule for 11/24 – 11/30

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Happy Thanksgiving, listeners! Be sure to tune in this Thursday for some special Turkey Day programming. 🍁🦃🍽🥧
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE DEMON OF UNREST written by Erik Larson
Great Literature: THE KING MUST DIE written by Mary Renault
Best Selling Fiction: THE DROWNING GAME written by Barbara Nickless
Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver
The Book off the Shelf ETHAN FROME written by Edith Wharton
The Random Book: THE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson
Little Free Library Book: THE FISH THAT ATE THE WHALE: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF AMERICA’S BANANA KING written by Rich Cohen
Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz
Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie
Outer Limits: EXIT STRATEGY: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 4) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.