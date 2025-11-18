Weekly Schedule for 11/17 – 11/23

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE DEMON OF UNREST written by Erik Larson

Great Literature: THE KING MUST DIE written by Mary Renault

Best Selling Fiction:YOU DREAMED OF EMPIRES written by Álvaro Enrigue

Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver

The Book off the Shelf ETHAN FROME written by Edith Wharton

The Random Book: THE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson

Little Free Library Book: THE FISH THAT ATE THE WHALE: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF AMERICA’S BANANA KING written by Rich Cohen

Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer Limits: EXIT STRATEGY: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 4) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro