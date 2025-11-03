Weekly Schedule for 11/03 – 11/09

Music Rewind
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE GUNFIGHTERS: HOW TEXAS MADE THE WEST WILD written by Bryan Burrough
Great Literature: ANIMAL FARM written by George Orwell
Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell
Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver
The Book off the Shelf: BLACK FRIDAY written by David Goodis
The Random Book: THE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson
Little Free Library Book: THE FISH THAT ATE THE WHALE: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF AMERICA’S BANANA KING written by Rich Cohen
Daily Dose of Science: THE GRIEVING BRAIN: THR SUPRISING SCIENCE OF HOW WE LEARN FROM LOVE AND LOSS written by Mary-Frances O’Connor
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz
Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie
Outer Limits: EXIT STRATEGY: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 4) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.