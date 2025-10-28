Weekly Schedule for 10/27 – 11/02

Announcement

Be sure to tune into WRBH this Friday for some special Halloween programming!

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE GUNFIGHTERS: HOW TEXAS MADE THE WEST WILD written by Bryan Burrough

Great Literature: CARMILLA written by Sheridan Le Fanu

Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell

Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver

The Book off the Shelf: Assorted Halloween stories

The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose

Little Free Library Book: MY MOTHER WAS NUTS: A MEMOIR written by Penny Marshall

Daily Dose of Science: THE GRIEVING BRAIN: THR SUPRISING SCIENCE OF HOW WE LEARN FROM LOVE AND LOSS written by Mary-Frances O’Connor

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer Limits: ROGUE PROTOCOL: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 3) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro