    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Weekly Schedule for 10/20 – 10/26

todayOctober 21, 2025 354 9

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE GUNFIGHTERS: HOW TEXAS MADE THE WEST WILD  written by Bryan Burrough

Great Literature:Ending Wednesday…FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley

Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell

Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver

The Book off the Shelf:  THE SUMMER HE DIDN’T DIE written by Jim Harrison

The Random BookEISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose

Little Free Library BookMY MOTHER WAS NUTS: A MEMOIR written by Penny Marshall

Daily Dose of Science: THE GRIEVING BRAIN: THR SUPRISING SCIENCE OF HOW WE LEARN FROM LOVE AND LOSS written by Mary-Frances O’Connor

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureHARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer LimitsROGUE PROTOCOL: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 3) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After DarkKEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

