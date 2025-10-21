Weekly Schedule for 10/20 – 10/26

Great Literature
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE GUNFIGHTERS: HOW TEXAS MADE THE WEST WILD written by Bryan Burrough
Great Literature:Ending Wednesday…FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley
Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell
Contemporary Classics: THE POISONWOOD BIBLE written by Barbara Kingsolver
The Book off the Shelf: THE SUMMER HE DIDN’T DIE written by Jim Harrison
The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose
Little Free Library Book: MY MOTHER WAS NUTS: A MEMOIR written by Penny Marshall
Daily Dose of Science: THE GRIEVING BRAIN: THR SUPRISING SCIENCE OF HOW WE LEARN FROM LOVE AND LOSS written by Mary-Frances O’Connor
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz
Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie
Outer Limits: ROGUE PROTOCOL: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 3) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.