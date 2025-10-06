Weekly Schedule for 10/06 – 10/12

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE ESCAPE ARTIST: THE MAN WHO BROKE OUT OF AUSCHWITZ TO WARN THE WORLD written by Jonathan Freedland

Great Literature: FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley

Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell

Contemporary Classics: SUBMARINE written by Joe Dunthorne

The Book off the Shelf: SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS written by Ernest Lehman

The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose

Little Free Library Book: MY MOTHER WAS NUTS: A MEMOIR written by Penny Marshall

Daily Dose of Science: THE LOST SPECIES: GREAT EXPEDITIONS IN THE COLLECTIONS OF NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUMS written by Christopher Kemp

Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster

Mystery Hour: TBD

Outer Limits: ROGUE PROTOCOL: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 3) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro