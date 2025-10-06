Weekly Schedule for 10/06 – 10/12

Book Off The Shelf
Rediscover literary treasures with readings from a diverse selection of books pulled right off the shelf, offering timeless stories and hidden gems across all genresclose
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE ESCAPE ARTIST: THE MAN WHO BROKE OUT OF AUSCHWITZ TO WARN THE WORLD written by Jonathan Freedland
Great Literature: FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley
Best Selling Fiction:THE ANTIDOTE: A NOVEL written by Karen Russell
Contemporary Classics: SUBMARINE written by Joe Dunthorne
The Book off the Shelf: SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS written by Ernest Lehman
The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose
Little Free Library Book: MY MOTHER WAS NUTS: A MEMOIR written by Penny Marshall
Daily Dose of Science: THE LOST SPECIES: GREAT EXPEDITIONS IN THE COLLECTIONS OF NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUMS written by Christopher Kemp
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster
Mystery Hour: TBD
Outer Limits: ROGUE PROTOCOL: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 3) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
4:00 pm - 4:30 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.