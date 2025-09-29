Weekly Schedule for 09/29 – 10/05

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE ESCAPE ARTIST: THE MAN WHO BROKE OUT OF AUSCHWITZ TO WARN THE WORLD written by Jonathan Freedland
Great Literature: THE HEART IS A LONELY HUNTER written by Connor McCullers
Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis
Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman
Beginning Thursday…SUBMARINE written by Joe Dunthorne
The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad
The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose
Little Free Library Book: WHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren
Daily Dose of Science: THE LOST SPECIES: GREAT EXPEDITIONS IN THE COLLECTIONS OF NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUMS written by Christopher Kemp
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster
Mystery Hour: TBD
Outer Limits: ARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
