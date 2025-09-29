Weekly Schedule for 09/29 – 10/05

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:THE ESCAPE ARTIST: THE MAN WHO BROKE OUT OF AUSCHWITZ TO WARN THE WORLD written by Jonathan Freedland

Great Literature: THE HEART IS A LONELY HUNTER written by Connor McCullers

Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis

Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman

Beginning Thursday…SUBMARINE written by Joe Dunthorne

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random Book: EISENHOWER: SOLDIER AND PRESIDENT written by Stephen Ambrose

Little Free Library Book: WHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren

Daily Dose of Science: THE LOST SPECIES: GREAT EXPEDITIONS IN THE COLLECTIONS OF NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUMS written by Christopher Kemp

Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster

Mystery Hour: TBD

Outer Limits: ARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro