Weekly Schedule for 09/15 – 09/21

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Our Silent Auction ends TOMORROW at 8pm!!! Be sure to get your bids in now at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/a-blind-taste-silent-auction

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE GIRLS OF THE ATOMIC CITY (RE-AIRING) written by Denise Kiernan

Great Literature: THE HEART IS A LONELY HUNTER written by Connor McCullers

Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis

Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random Book: FRANCIS BACON: THE TEMPER OF A MAN written by Catherine Drinker Bowen

Little Free Library Book: WHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren

Daily Dose of Science: THE WILD LIFE OF OUR BODIES: PREDATORS, PARASITES, AND PARTNERS THAT SHAPE WHO WE ARE TODAY written by Rob R. Dunn

Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer Limits: ARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro