Weekly Schedule for 09/15 – 09/21

Best-Selling Fiction
Stay updated with the latest and past top fiction books, showcasing best-sellers that have captured readers' hearts from Monday to Friday.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Our Silent Auction ends TOMORROW at 8pm!!! Be sure to get your bids in now at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/a-blind-taste-silent-auction
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE GIRLS OF THE ATOMIC CITY (RE-AIRING) written by Denise Kiernan
Great Literature: THE HEART IS A LONELY HUNTER written by Connor McCullers
Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis
Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman
The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad
The Random Book: FRANCIS BACON: THE TEMPER OF A MAN written by Catherine Drinker Bowen
Little Free Library Book: WHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren
Daily Dose of Science: THE WILD LIFE OF OUR BODIES: PREDATORS, PARASITES, AND PARTNERS THAT SHAPE WHO WE ARE TODAY written by Rob R. Dunn
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: ARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: KEY OF LIGHT written by Nora Roberts
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Stay updated with the latest and past top fiction books, showcasing best-sellers that have captured readers' hearts from Monday to Friday.close
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Mon 11am-12pm
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon-Thurs 12pm-1pm, replays at 6pm
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.