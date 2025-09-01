Weekly Schedule for 09/01 – 09/07

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
A Blind Taste is next week! If you’re interested in attending our annual fundraiser on Wednesday, September 10th, please visit ablindtaste.com to purchase tickets!
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE GIRLS OF THE ATOMIC CITY (RE-AIRING) written by Denise Kiernan
Great Literature: THE QUIET AMERICAN written by Graham Greene
Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis
Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman
The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad
The Random Book: WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? CONVERSATIONS ON TRAMUA RESILIENCE, AND HEALING written by Oprah Winfrey & Bruce D. Perry
Little Free Library Book: WHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren
Daily Dose of Science: THE WILD LIFE OF OUR BODIES: PREDATORS, PARASITES, AND PARTNERS THAT SHAPE WHO WE ARE TODAY written by Rob R. Dunn
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: ARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.