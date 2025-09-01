play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 09/01 – 09/07

todaySeptember 1, 2025 145 7

Background
share close

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

A Blind Taste is next week!  If you’re interested in attending our annual fundraiser on Wednesday, September 10th, please visit ablindtaste.com to purchase tickets!

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE GIRLS OF THE ATOMIC CITY (RE-AIRING) written by Denise Kiernan

Great Literature: THE QUIET AMERICAN written by Graham Greene

Best Selling Fiction: INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis

Contemporary ClassicsTHINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random BookWHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? CONVERSATIONS ON TRAMUA RESILIENCE, AND HEALING written by Oprah Winfrey & Bruce D. Perry

Little Free Library BookWHAT THE DOG KNOWS: SCENT, SCIENCE, AND THE AMAZING WAYS DOG PERCEIVE THE WORLD written by Cat Warren

Daily Dose of Science: THE WILD LIFE OF OUR BODIES: PREDATORS, PARASITES, AND PARTNERS THAT SHAPE WHO WE ARE TODAY written by Rob R. Dunn

Macabre MondayTHE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookCELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer LimitsARTIFICIAL CONDITION: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 2) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After DarkRANSOM written by Danielle Steele

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro

Written by: WRBH

Rate it

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

Menu

Quick Links

Contact Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Soundcloud
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE

WRBH Show Image

Best-Selling Non-Fiction

access_time6:00 am - 7:00 am
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE
0%