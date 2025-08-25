Weekly Schedule for 08/25 – 08/31

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

A Blind Taste is just around the corner! If you’re interested in attending our annual fundraiser on Wednesday, September 10th, please visit ablindtaste.com to purchase tickets!

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT written by Sloan Wilson

Best Selling Fiction:

Ending Wednesday…ORBITAL written by Samantha Harvey

Beginning Thursday…INSIDE STORY: A NOVEL written by Martin Amis

Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random Book: WORDS WHISPERED IN WATER: WHY THE LEVEES BROKE IN HURRICANE KATRINA written by Sandy Rosenthal

Little Free Library Book: ROBIN written by David Itzkoff

Daily Dose of Science: THE WILD LIFE OF OUR BODIES: PREDATORS, PARASITES, AND PARTNERS THAT SHAPE WHO WE ARE TODAY written by Rob R. Dunn

Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINE: THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer Limits: ALL SYSTEMS RED: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: TBD