Weekly Schedule for 08/18 – 08/24

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT written by Sloan Wilson
Best Selling Fiction:
Ending Monday…OLIVE, AGAIN written by Elizabeth Strout
Beginning Tuesday…ORBITAL written by Samantha Harvey
Contemporary Classics: THINKING FAST AND SLOW written by Daniel Kahneman
The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad
The Random Book: WORDS WHISPERED IN WATER: WHY THE LEVEES BROKE IN HURRICANE KATRINA written by Sandy Rosenthal
Little Free Library Book: ROBIN written by David Itzkoff
Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: CELEBRATION OF DISCIPLINEL THE PATH TO SPIRITUAL GROWTH written by Richard J. Foster
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: ALL SYSTEMS RED: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: TBD
6:00 am - 7:00 am
