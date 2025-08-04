Weekly Schedule for 08/04 – 08/10

People Magazine
Mon 11am-12pm
Tune in for celebrity news, human interest stories, and more with readings from the latest issues of People Magazine.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT written by Sloan Wilson
Best Selling Fiction: OLIVE, AGAIN written by Elizabeth Strout
Contemporary Classics: THE UNBEARABLE LIGHTNESS OF BEING written by Milan Kundera
The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad
The Random Book: MY DEAR HAMILTON: A NOVEL OF ELIZA SCHYYLER HAMILTON written by Stephanie Dray
Little Free Library Book: ROBIN written by David Itzkoff
Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose
Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon-Thurs 12pm-1pm, replays at 6pm
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.