Weekly Schedule for 08/04 – 08/10

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT written by Sloan Wilson

Best Selling Fiction: OLIVE, AGAIN written by Elizabeth Strout

Contemporary Classics: THE UNBEARABLE LIGHTNESS OF BEING written by Milan Kundera

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random Book: MY DEAR HAMILTON: A NOVEL OF ELIZA SCHYYLER HAMILTON written by Stephanie Dray

Little Free Library Book: ROBIN written by David Itzkoff

Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose

Macabre Monday: THE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: TBD