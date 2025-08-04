play_arrow

Weekly Schedule for 08/04 – 08/10

todayAugust 3, 2025 56 7

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT written by Sloan Wilson

Best Selling FictionOLIVE, AGAIN written by Elizabeth Strout

Contemporary ClassicsTHE UNBEARABLE LIGHTNESS OF BEING written by Milan Kundera

The Book off the Shelf: BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS: A MEMOIR OF A LIFE INTERRUPTED written by Suleika Jaouad

The Random BookMY DEAR HAMILTON: A NOVEL OF ELIZA SCHYYLER HAMILTON written by Stephanie Dray

Little Free Library BookROBIN written by David Itzkoff

Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose

Macabre MondayTHE SILENT PATIENT written by Alex Michaelides

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer LimitsBURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After DarkRANSOM written by Danielle Steele

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish BookTBD

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

