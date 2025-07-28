Weekly Schedule for 07/21 – 07/27

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson
Great Literature: SONS AND LOVERS written by D.H. Lawrence
Best Selling Fiction: THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT written by Maggie O’Farrell
Contemporary Classics: LOVE IN THE TIME OF CHOLERA written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (SUMMER REPLAY)
The Book off the Shelf: WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE written by Shirley Jackson
The Random Book: MY DEAR HAMILTON: A NOVEL OF ELIZA SCHYYLER HAMILTON written by Stephanie Dray
Little Free Library Book: ROBIN written by David Itzkoff
Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose
Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: TBD
