Weekly Schedule for 07/14 – 07/20

todayJuly 14, 2025

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE BRITISH ARE COMING: THE WAR FOR AMERICA, LEXINGTON TO PRINCETON, 1775-1777 written by Rick Atkinson

Great Literature: SONS AND LOVERS written by D.H. Lawrence

Best Selling FictionTHE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT written by Maggie O’Farrell

Contemporary ClassicsLOVE IN THE TIME OF CHOLERA written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (SUMMER REPLAY)

The Book off the Shelf: WE HAVE ALWAYS LIVED IN THE CASTLE written by Shirley Jackson

The Random BookMY DEAR HAMILTON: A NOVEL OF ELIZA SCHYYLER HAMILTON written by Stephanie Dray

Little Free Library BookROBIN written by David Itzkoff

Daily Dose of Science: BRAINSCAPES: THE WARPED, WONDROUS MAPS WRITTEN IN YOUR BRAIN – AND HOW THEY GUIDE YOU written by Rebecca Schwarzlose

Macabre MondayPAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer LimitsBURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After DarkRANSOM written by Danielle Steele

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish BookTBD

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

