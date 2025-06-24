Weekly Schedule for 06/23 – 06/29

Young Adult Literature Program
Step into the world of young adult novels, exploring stories filled with emotion, adventure, and discovery.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: DO HARD THINGS: WHY WE GET RESILIENCE WRONG AND THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF REAL TOUGHNESS
Great Literature: ZEN AND THE ART OF MOTORCYCLE MAINTENANCE (SUMMER REPLAY) written by Robert M. Pirsig
Ending Wednesday…ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)
Beginning Thursday…THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT written by Maggie O’Farrell
Contemporary Classics: LOVE IN THE TIME OF CHOLERA written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (SUMMER REPLAY)
The Book off the Shelf: THE LITTLE SISTER written by Raymond Chandler
The Random Book: UPSTAIRS AT THE WHITE HOUSE: MY LIFE WITH THE FIRST LADIES written by J.B. West and Mary-Lynn Kotz
Little Free Library Book: THE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey
Daily Dose of Science: WEEDS: IN DEFENSE OF NATURE’S MOST UNLOVED PLANT written by Richard Mabey
Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway
Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
9:30 am - 10:00 am
10:00 am - 10:30 am
8:30 pm - 9:00 pm
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
